Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Scene & Heard

This Year's 4/20 Set a Record for Single-Day Cannabis Sales in North America

Posted By on Tue, May 4, 2021 at 1:47 PM

A growing industry: Leaf and Bud’s neon-accented sales floor in Detroit. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • A growing industry: Leaf and Bud’s neon-accented sales floor in Detroit.


This year's 4/20 was the biggest yet.



That's according to Headset, a cannabis industry data-tracking firm. The company says that the annual stoner holiday saw the largest single-day cannabis sales on record in both the U.S. and Canada, including a $10.3 million day in neighboring state Michigan, which has legal weed. According to the company, the massive sales totals represented +84.5% growth in average daily sales over the previous four Tuesdays in the U.S. and +59.9% growth in Canada.

As we have seen in previous years, on 4/20/21 cannabis shoppers shifted their product preference. The top three performing categories in the US were Beverages, Edibles, and Concentrates, with +161.2%, +115.7%, and +87.9% relative sales growth over the previous four Tuesdays, respectively. In Canada, the same three categories were most successful on the holiday with the corresponding relative sales growth values: Beverages: +118.9%, Edibles: +91.5%, and Concentrates: +87.2%.

While the 84.5% growth is impressive, in 2020 the U.S. cannabis market saw 100.4% growth over the previous four weeks, and in 2019, recreational cannabis sales grew by 118.6%.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

April 21, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Michael Symon Has Closed B Spot at Eton and Will Reopen the Space as Mabel's BBQ This Summer Read More

  2. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams’ Romantic Relationship With Subordinate Raises Concerns, Draws Silence From City Hall Read More

  3. This Spring, Chef Eddie Tancredi Will Debut ETalian in the Heart of Chagrin Falls Read More

  4. Another Day, Another Mockery of the Democratic Process as Phyllis Cleveland Resigns from City Council Read More

  5. Cavs Sign Anderson Varejão for Brief, Celebratory Farewell Tour Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation