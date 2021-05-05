Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Night Ranger To Headline Upcoming Benefit Concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
By Jeff Niesel
on Wed, May 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM
Livenation.com
Night Ranger.
Clevelander Danny Ripepi was tragically killed on Sept. 24 last year in a freak accident. A dump truck caused a highway sign to crash onto his vehicle as he drove down I-480.
To honor Ripepi, Night Ranger, Beau Coup and High Voltage will play as part of the inaugural Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert slated to take place on Sept. 8 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Proceeds will go to First Responder K9 Units throughout Northeast Ohio, and organizers aim to generate enough revenue from the concert to purchase four First Responder K9 Units.
Patrons at the concert can bid on live and silent auction items.
Tickets to the Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
SRT K9 Unit
is a non-profit 501-c3 organization made up of handler and dog teams in Ohio.
