Thursday, May 6, 2021

Bites

Good Company in Detroit Shoreway to Reopen for Take-Out This Month and Dine-In Next Month

Posted By on Thu, May 6, 2021 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge DOUG TRATTNER
  • Doug Trattner
Good Company (1200 W. 76th St., 216-331-0318), which opened in early 2019 at Battery Park, has been closed since March 2020 save for a little take-out service. The restaurant will reopen next Friday, May 14, for take-out and delivery. Plans also call for the restaurant to resume dine-in service in June, says chef and owner Brett Sawyer.

Sawyer says that customers can expect a somewhat limited menu to start, with Good Company favorites like the burger, veggie burger, Plum chicken sandwich, wings and fries. Those items will be offered through an online pre-order and payment system dubbed Good Co. To Go.



When June rolls around, guests will return to a slightly different Good Company with respect to food, service and setting, adds Sawyer.

“It will be Good Company infused with a little Plum spirit and a lot of excitement from a crew that’s ready to get back to work and start making good food again,” he says.

The Plum, Sawyer’s Ohio City bistro that closed this year, will be honored in various dishes that pop up here and there on the menu along with new food items. Fans should brace themselves for a new burger. The rightly popular Good Boi is getting an overhaul that will turn it into a true double patty smash burger called the Good One.

Sawyer adds that the pre-order and payment system that many diners have grown accustomed to throughout the pandemic will remain, even for dine-in service. This will allow customers to order and pay for their meal ahead of time and enjoy it in the dining room at the time of their choosing.

That dining room, by the way, also will look different, says Sawyer. The goal is to strip away some of the industrial edge, add some color and remove some TVs.

“We’re shooting for a little bit more of a diner vibe mixed with a little mid-century modern décor,” Sawyer says.

Martha on the Fly, the weekend breakfast pop-up, will continue to operate in the space on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

