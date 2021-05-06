Wolstein Center Mass Vax Site to Offer Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Next Week

click to enlarge Courtesy FEMA

Thousands are being vaccinated at the Wolstein Center daily.

Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health have announced that the mass vaccination site at the Cleveland State University Wolstein Center will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 18 and older next week, (from Tuesday, 5/11 through Monday 5/17).Appointments can continue to be booked online at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by phone at 833-4-ASK-ODH. The Wolstein Center is now accepting walk-ins as well. Facilities will continue to be open daily from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.The initial schedule for vaccinations included six weeks of Pfizer shots, both first and second doses, followed by two weeks of the Johnson & Johnson. But when the J&J doses were temporarily paused by the CDC for research into an extremely rare blood-clotting issue, Wolstein continued administering Pfizer doses. First Pfizer shots will be available until May 10, and second shots will begin again on May 18.The Ohio Department of Health announced that in its first six weeks of operations, more than 237,000 first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered at Wolstein. The site, which is operated both by FEMA, the U.S. military and local partners, is currently scheduled to be open until the end of May.***