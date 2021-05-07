Friday, May 7, 2021
Needtobreathe To Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in October
Needtobreathe will hit the road this fall and play Cleveland in October.
The rock band Needtobreathe just announced details about a fall tour in support of its new album, Into the Mystery
.
Switchfoot and the New Respects will open the Cleveland show, which takes place on Oct. 2 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.
Pre-sale tickets for the Needtobreathe tour will be available for the Insiders Fan Club
beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday, and a general on sale for the Needtobreathe tour
begins at noon on Friday, May 14.
“Probably more than any other record of ours, [Into the Mystery
] was a product of what was going on in the world and our environment," says the band in a statement about the tour and album. "We didn’t second-guess ourselves much or look over our shoulders. Even the spirit of the record was a result of the moment. You can hear everybody’s personality and imprint. It felt like we got this opportunity to make a record like a family.”
