Friday, May 7, 2021

Scene & Heard

Titillating Tidbits: Ohio Vax Rates by County, Repurposing the NFL Draft Stage, and a Big Week for Frank Jackson

Posted By on Fri, May 7, 2021 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge DOJ
  • DOJ

Our weekly roundup of minor but interesting happenings, stuff you missed, stuff we missed, and assorted fun.

- It seems the only L taken by the Browns recently was this fan who wore a Browns hat to the Capitol Insurrection. Oliver Sarko was arrested by the Feds this week and charged for participating in the breach.



- Speaking of football, now that the NFL Draft has left town what becomes of the stage and amphitheater built to host the festivities on the shores of Lake Erie? It's staying here, though not all in one place.

The materials — lumber, fabric, etc. — are being donated to 20 local nonprofits, including Cleveland's Habitat for Humanity chapter, which will use the materials in projects around the city and, in Habitat's case, for new housing or through re-sale at its ReStore locations.

- Mayor Frank Jackson's Big Week started with this piece in The New Republic, which put the alleged crimes and scandals of his grandsons in front of a national audience alongside the lawsuit that alleges he used his power to protect them.

- For anyone who thought moCa Cleveland had begun to put its issues of diversity and race behind it, an essay from a Black curator who just quit: "I almost lost my opportunity to curate the show I'd come to moCa Cleveland to create. But these times are different and I'm unlike anyone to ever work there."

- If you were someone involved directly or tangentially with the FirstEnergy scandal, it appears you also owned real estate in Naples, Florida. Former PUCO Chairman is selling his house down there, among other properties, as his legal bills escalate.

- A taste of those sweet summertime skateboarding vibes around downtown Cleveland.


- A county-by-county breakdown of Covid-19 vaccination rates in Ohio, where Holmes County is trailing everyone by a healthy margin with only 13% of residents having received their first dose. Cuyahoga ranks 7th.


- Cleveland Magazine's out with its ranking of the 10 best new restaurants in Cleveland, for your entertainment and enjoyment.

- Digit Widget

18/19 — Age of the oldest dog — a long-haired Chihuahua — registered in Summit County, according to records pulled by the Akron Beacon Journal.

43 — Number of anti-Semitic incidents in Ohio in 2020, according to the Anti-Defamation League, which represents a 52% increase over the state average and is likely an undercount.

$3,525,000 – Most expensive home sale in Northeast Ohio in 2020, a 5,885 square foot mansion in Moreland Hills. Sixteen Northeast Ohio homes sold for more than $2 million in 2020; 112 sold for more than $1 million.

4,000 – Estimated number of trees to be planted in Cuyahoga County this year with grants in round two of the county’s Healthy Urban Tree Canopy program.

- What's Scene dining editor Doug Trattner eating this week?


- Vintage photo of the week

- New local music of the week: "Blossom," by Idle Minds

