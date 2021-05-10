Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Monday, May 10, 2021

Scene & Heard

Here's the Mini Documentary on Frank Jackson, Featuring Samuel L. Jackson

Posted By on Mon, May 10, 2021 at 10:11 AM


Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson announced last week, in a heavily promoted virtual town hall event, that he would not be seeking a fifth term in office.

The program included a short documentary featuring comments from Jackson himself and handful of civic leaders, who weighed in on Jackson and his accomplishments as Cleveland's longest-serving mayor.   



It's a curious little movie that, among other things, provides insight into how Jackson intends to curate his legacy. It also concludes with a recorded thank you message from none other than Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson, who said it was "an honor and a pleasure" to have met the Mayor during his time in Cleveland filming The Avengers and Captain America: Winter Soldier.

In a press conference the day after his announcement, Mayor Jackson confirmed that he did indeed hang out with Samuel L. Jackson during The Avengers shoots, including a tour of the Central neighborhood. And while the Mayor clarified that he didn't party with the Snakes on a Plane star, he called him a down-to-earth guy who you'd never guess was a major celebrity.

The seven-minute documentary can be viewed in full above.

***
Tags: , , , , , , ,

