Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Bites

Applications for Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund Now Open

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM

Applications are now open for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants. - SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Applications are now open for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

Cleveland restaurant and bar owners this month have another option for potential financial relief, thanks to the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants.

The program, which launched May 3, aims to provide economic aid to restaurants and other foodservice establishments struggling to make ends meet as a result of the pandemic. It's now accepting applications.



In the two days since the program’s launch, the SBA has received more than 186,000 applications from restaurants and other food and beverage businesses in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the SBA, $28.6 billion are available via tax-free grants for eligible businesses. Restaurants and bars are eligible for economic aid equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss with a cap of $10 million per business and $5 million per location. The funds are available for uses including payroll and rent.

While all qualified businesses are allowed to apply, the SBA will prioritize applications from small businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans and economically disadvantaged individuals until May 24. After that time, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Of the total, $9.5 billion has also been set aside for the smallest restaurants and bars – including millions of dollars for restaurants, bars and food trucks with under $50,000 in revenue.

Interested and eligible business owners can download an application at the Small Business Administration’s website.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Restaurant Workers Cite Low Wages, Lack of Benefits, Lax Safety Guidelines in Current Hospitality Industry Labor Shortage Read More

  2. Ohio Group Aims to Stem Surge of Marijuana Vaping Among Teens Read More

  3. City Council Agrees on Public Comment, Continues to Delay Implementation Read More

  4. Here's the Mini Documentary on Frank Jackson, Featuring Samuel L. Jackson Read More

  5. Update: Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation