Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio's Dave Yost Joins More Than 40 Attorneys General to Cancel 'Instagram for kids'

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM

A photo of a monitor or a tablet or phone screen with the Instagram icon. - SUB JOB/SHUTTERSTOCK
  • sub job/shutterstock
  • A photo of a monitor or a tablet or phone screen with the Instagram icon.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 43 other state AGs urging Facebook to abandon plans to develop a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13.

The AGs signed a letter addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.



"With research rating Instagram as the worst social media platform for youth mental health, it's hard to imagine that this launch is about anything other than expanding the already lucrative Instagram franchise. Introducing children to this social media environment poses serious threats to their security and wellbeing and I urge Facebook to reconsider its plans for this new platform."

The attorneys general say research shows social media can be harmful to the well-being of children. There are also concerns about cyberbullying, and that predators could use the platform to talk to children.

"It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account," the letter states.

Aside from Nessel, attorneys general from Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming also signed the letter.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Cleveland Restaurant Workers Cite Low Wages, Lack of Benefits, Lax Safety Guidelines in Current Hospitality Industry Labor Shortage Read More

  2. City Council Agrees on Public Comment, Continues to Delay Implementation Read More

  3. Update: Violinist and Dancer Lindsey Stirling to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August Read More

  4. Hourly Workers Are Left Behind in COVID-19 Vaccination Push, Cleveland Researcher Says Read More

  5. Ohio Group Aims to Stem Surge of Marijuana Vaping Among Teens Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation