Tuesday, May 11, 2021

C-Notes

Singer-Songwriter Andy Shauf To Play Grog Shop in September

Posted By on Tue, May 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM

click to enlarge Poster art for Andy Shauf's fall tour.
  • Poster art for Andy Shauf's fall tour.
Indie singer-songwriter Andy Shauf just announced a fall North American tour in support of last year's The Neon Skyline, a terrific collection of intricate tunes that show off Shauf's storytelling abilities.

He's included a stop in Northeast Ohio on the itinerary, and tickets to Shauf's Sept. 17 show at the Grog Shop go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.



“[The single 'In Living Room'] is a story about growing up lonely," says Shauf in a press release. "In particular, it's about how wage labour — the business of having to work to survive — shapes our lives from the moment we are born. I think we mistake childhood as being a time of ‘freedom’ when actually our lives are entangled in the struggle of working adults. So I wanted to weave together these scenes of childhood solitude, foggy recollections of being left alone in our empty house, where playfulness and imagination are tainted by fear. Fear of the dark, fear of abandonment, fear of loss. Visually inspired by the NFB cartoons I devoured as a kid, I wanted it to feel like an old worn out memory, discoloured by time and distorted each time it's remembered. Like these memories that we don't share with anyone else are more vulnerable — ephemeral to the point of disintegrating.”

