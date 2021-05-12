Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Arts District

Cleveland Ballet Announces Return Performances at Playhouse Square

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge Ballet returns to Playhouse Square - NEW IMAGE PHOTOGRAPHY
  • New Image Photography
  • Ballet returns to Playhouse Square

As the curtain rises at Playhouse Square after a year when the coronavirus kept it down, the roster of shows continues to grow.

Cleveland Ballet announced this week that it will make its 2021 return to Cleveland's theater district with two shows this year (Don Quixote, Oct. 15-16; The Nutcracker, Dec. 3-5) and one slated for 2022 (A Midsummer Night's Dream, May 6-7).



Season subscriptions are now on sale.

Playhouse Square continues to work with University Hospitals to provide the safest experience possible for guests.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Arts District

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. RTA Will Be Completely Free for a Week Next Month as Part of New System Rollout Read More

  2. Redline Greenway is Now Open, and it's an Instant Cleveland Gem Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic: 99.75% of Hospitalized Covid Patients in Ohio This Year Were Unvaccinated Read More

  4. Cleveland Restaurant Workers Cite Low Wages, Lack of Benefits, Lax Safety Guidelines in Current Hospitality Industry Labor Shortage Read More

  5. Meet Three Moderators Fighting Disinformation on Reddit’s Largest Coronavirus Forum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation