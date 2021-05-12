Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Scene & Heard

Facebook Deplatforms Anti-Vaccine Group 'Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom'

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 1:19 PM

OAMF is off Facebook - OAMF LOGO
  • OAMF Logo
  • OAMF is off Facebook
Facebook booted a prominent, Ohio-based anti-vaccine advocacy group from its platform Monday, part of the company’s attempt to purge disproven health information that proliferates on its site.

The Ohio Advocates for Medical Freedom said in a newsletter that Facebook deplatformed the group, which had 40,000 followers, around noon Monday. The newsletter didn’t offer an explanation for Facebook’s decision.



OAMF regularly shares inaccurate, distorted, and misleading information suggesting vaccines — especially COVID-19 vaccines — are not only ineffective but also dangerous to the user. Both real world and clinical trial data shows the vaccines, the subject of ongoing federal monitoring, are effective and safe products.

For instance, a recent CDC report analyzed multistate data of people who received either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines between January and March. Researchers found the vaccines were 94% effective against COVID-19 hospitalization and 64% effective among partially vaccinated adults aged who are 65 and up.

Lately, OAMF has championed House Bill 248, which OAMF leaders say they worked with sponsors to write.

The bill targets schools, employers, governments, and businesses that choose to impose vaccine mandates on employees, patrons, or entrants. It would force them to accept exemptions for “reasons of conscience,” medical exemptions, natural immunity or religious convictions — essentially neutralizing the mandates into simple requests.

It could also have broader implications than just pandemic policy, preventing places with vulnerable patients like hospitals or nursing homes from requiring employee vaccinations.

A small cohort of determined anti-vaccine activists have used sophisticated and successful strategies to leverage social media’s scale to spread vaccine misinformation. Some 425 prominent anti-vaccine accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter host more than 59 million followers, according to the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit that lobbies large technology companies to remove anti-vaccine content from their systems.

An August 2020 report from Avaaz, a progressive advocacy group, found that global health misinformation networks generated an estimated 3.8 billion views on Facebook in the prior year. Public Facebook pages drove 43% of those views.

Before the Facebook ban, HB 248’s lead sponsor, Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester, and Rep. Jena Powell, R-Arcanum, hosted a Facebook live video to tout HB 248 and plug a website OAMF created to organize its advocacy efforts.

“I do believe this is the strongest vaccination freedom bill, or medical freedom bill, that is available in the United States today,” Gross said.

OAMF President Stephanie Stock said in an email that Facebook banned the group only for sharing mainstream news articles. Facebook did not respond to inquiries.

Originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Republished here with permission.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. RTA Will Be Completely Free for a Week Next Month as Part of New System Rollout Read More

  2. Redline Greenway is Now Open, and it's an Instant Cleveland Gem Read More

  3. Cleveland Clinic: 99.75% of Hospitalized Covid Patients in Ohio This Year Were Unvaccinated Read More

  4. Cleveland Restaurant Workers Cite Low Wages, Lack of Benefits, Lax Safety Guidelines in Current Hospitality Industry Labor Shortage Read More

  5. Meet Three Moderators Fighting Disinformation on Reddit’s Largest Coronavirus Forum Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation