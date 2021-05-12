Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

C-Notes

Motion City Soundtrack's Commit This to Memory Anniversary Tour Coming to House of Blues in January

Posted By on Wed, May 12, 2021 at 5:53 PM

Motion City Soundtrack performing at House of Blues in 2016. - ELI SHIVELY
  • Eli Shively
  • Motion City Soundtrack performing at House of Blues in 2016.
After embarking on a farewell tour in 2016, indie rockers Motion City Soundtrack returned in late 2019/early 2020 for a tour that was cut short due to the pandemic.

Just this week, the reunited band announced that it’ll hit the road in 2022 for an anniversary tour for its second album, Commit This to Memory, which came out in 2005.



The group performs at House of Blues on Jan. 4.

An artist presale is currently underway, and tickets Motion City Soundtrack’s gig at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

