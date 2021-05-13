Update: Second Music & Friends Garage Sale to Take Place on May 22 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

click to enlarge
Update:
-
Janet Macoska
-
Local photographer Janet Macoska will be selling this photo of Bon Jovi at the upcoming Music & Friends Garage Sale.
Last year, a few local rock 'n' roll loving friends got together at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica for a Music & Friends Garage Sale that proved to be a huge success. Organized by Sue Csendes, a kind-hearted ticketing professional who lost her career to COVID, the event provided a safe way for friends from the local music scene to socialize and shop.
Csendes has just announced that a second Music & Friends Garage Sale
will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. The event is free and open to all ages.
"Last year, we had over a thousand people join our local vendors to celebrate and support all things music!" says Csendes.
The majority of the vendors are friends of Csendes who work in the music industry. Many have not worked, this sale gives them the opportunity to generate income. Blues artist Colin Dassault, local rock photographer and writer Anastasia Pantsios, local rock photographer Janet Macoska, Grog Shop owner Kathy Blackman and reps from Line Level Music (Michael Stanley's label) will be on hand.
"It's Clevelanders supporting Clevelanders" says Csendes.
Original Post 10/5/2020:
A few local rock 'n' roll loving friends will get together from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica for Music and Friends Garage Sale
, a socially distanced flea market-like sale of "nothing but music."
"We will be out on the plaza and on the boardwalk," says organizer Sue Csendes. "If the weather calls for rain, we will move under the amphitheater tent. A wide variety of music-related items will be on sale, from vinyl and CDs to posters and concert T-shirts, Beatles items, books about the Cleveland music scene, and concert photos."
Local rock 'n' roll photographers, fans and writers such as Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon, Marcia Welch, Peter Chakerian and Anastasia Pantsios will be set up to sell.
Grog Shop owner Kathy Simkoff will round up some of the independent clubs across town to also set up to sell their merchandise.
"Not only will music fans have the opportunity to buy some cool stuff, they are also helping the music community at the same time," says Csendes. "This is a very grassroots event."
The Smoke This food truck will be on hand for the festivities. Admission is free.
