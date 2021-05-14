Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, May 14, 2021

C-Notes

Dead & Company To Play Blossom in September

Posted By on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 8:10 AM

Dead & Company performing in 2018 at Blossom. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Dead & Company performing in 2018 at Blossom.
Dead & Company, the supergroup that includes John Mayer, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, has just announced that it'll hit the road later this year for a 31-date tour.

The jaunt brings the band to Blossom on Sept. 7.



Fan registration is now available until Sunday, May 16 through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. The Verified Fan presale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, and continues until 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.

Tickets for Dead & Company at Blossom will go on sale to the general public beginning at noon on Friday, May 21.

