Friday, May 14, 2021
Local Singer-Songwriter Diana Chittester Announces Friday Night Residency at Western Reserve Distillers
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Fri, May 14, 2021 at 1:54 PM
click to enlarge
-
Every Angle Photography
-
Poster for Diana Chittister's residency at Western Reserve Distillers.
Local singer-songwriter Diana Chittester
just announced that she'll hold down a Friday night residency throughout the month of May at Western Reserve Distillers located at 14221 Madison Ave. in Lakewood.
"I love this place not only because it is right around the corner from my house, but also because they have delicious hand crafted cocktails using their homemade bourbon and vodka, and a farm to table menu," she says in an email announcing the shows, which will take place from 9 to 11 p.m. "If the weather continues to stay nice I just might be able to perform outside on their patio! Otherwise, the show will be located inside the restaurant/bar."
There is no cover, masks are required until you are seated, tables are distanced, there are plastic separators between all tables and staff members wear masks.
Chittester suggests reserving a table if you're coming to see the show (call 216-333-9291 after 2 p.m. to do that).
