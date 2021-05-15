Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

C-Notes

Update: The Stadium Tour Featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Has Been Postponed to 2022

Posted By on Sat, May 15, 2021 at 9:49 AM

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott - SCOTT SANDBERG
  • Scott Sandberg
  • Def Leppard's Joe Elliott
Update: Earlier today, Mötley Crüe announced that its highly anticipated summer tour with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts would be postponed until 2022.

With COVID-19 killing off last summer's concert season, the jaunt featuring a reunited Mötley Crüe rescheduled its stop at FirstEnergy Stadium for this summer.



Now, that date has been bumped to July 14, 2022.

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022," wrote the band on its Instagram account. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring the Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It's going to be one for the history books."

Original Post 12/18/2019: Tickets were snapped up so quickly for the first leg of the stadium tour featuring Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts that the bands have announced additional dates, including a July 3 stop at FirstEnergy Stadium.

“The word on the street was that fans were overly excited about this stadium tour even before it was announced ... well it’s out there now, and it keeps getting bigger & bigger ... this is going to be a MONSTER of a tour!” says Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott in a statement.

Presales begin on Monday, Jan. 6, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

