Monday, May 17, 2021

Gervasi Vineyards Continues to Expand its Upscale Offerings in Canton

The newly expanded Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton, Ohiio. - COURTESY GERVASI VINEYARD
  • Courtesy Gervasi Vineyard
  • The newly expanded Piazza at Gervasi Vineyard in Canton, Ohiio.

Gervasi Vineyard, which is situated on a scenic 55-acre estate in Canton, continues to expand its already bountiful offerings. Fans of the destination can enjoy estate-grown wines, beers and cocktails in three distinct concepts that include an upscale Italian bistro, casual wine bar, and coffeehouse/cocktail lounge serving Prohibition-era cocktails using proprietary spirits.

Now, joining The Bistro, The Crush House and The Still House is a newly expanded Piazza. Beginning May 18, the outdoor destination will offer full-service dining for 80 guests beneath jumbo umbrellas. There also is a bar with lounge seating, walk-up carryout window and covered band stage. Visitors are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy a meal and beverages on the lawn or to stake a claim on an Adirondack chair.



For folks who prefer to spend the night, Gervasi also offers overnight options in a variety of luxe accommodations.

