Monday, May 17, 2021

Bites

Irie Jamaican Kitchen to Open a Third Location in Akron's Highland Square Neighborhood

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge Delicious food from Irie Jamaican Kitchen. - PHOTO COURTESY IRIE JAMAICAN KITCHEN
  • Photo courtesy Irie Jamaican Kitchen
  • Delicious food from Irie Jamaican Kitchen.

Since opening his first Irie Jamaican Kitchen (621 East 185th St., 216-350-6112), the chef from Trelawny Parish has been keen on expansion. Owner Omar McKay built upon the success of that first location by adding a second shop (4162 Pearl Rd., 216-291-7488) near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

Next up for the popular brand is Akron. On Tuesday May 18th, Irie will open its third store, this one in the Highland Square (837 W. Market St.) neighborhood.



"I am humbled and blessed to be in the community of Akron and to bring my visions of the new era of authentic and fusion Jamaican cuisine," says owner McKay. "This is our third location in northeast Ohio and we cannot wait to share all of the vibes with you."

McKay has made Jamaican food more approachable and accessible by transforming the menu and dining experience into a fast-casual experience.

"Most Jamaican spots weren't friendly, weren't inviting," he explains. "I was thinking about the fast-casual concept, because I didn't see anybody doing it at the time. Food is like anything else: People want different."

Classic dishes like jerk chicken, curry shrimp and braised beef oxtails can be enjoyed with the customary warm cabbage, rice and peas and plantains, but diners can also elect to go the wrap or bowl route. Modern twists include vegetarian items and "Rasta" pasta and creamy mac and cheese topped with boneless jerk chicken.

