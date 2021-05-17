Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 17, 2021

C-Notes

Jason Aldean To Bring His Back in the Saddle Tour to Blossom in October

Posted By on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM

click to enlarge Jason Aldean performing at Blossom in 2017. - JOE KLEON
  • Joe Kleon
  • Jason Aldean performing at Blossom in 2017.
Not as good looking as Luke Bryan or as physically fit as Tim McGraw, country singer-guitarist Jason Aldean nevertheless remains one of the genre’s biggest stars.

Just recently, Aldean announced the details for his upcoming Back in the Saddle tour, and the trek includes an Oct. 15 stop at Blossom.



“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean says in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

A pre-sale for the Jason Aldean tour for Citi cardholders will begin at noon tomorrow, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 5, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Rent a Floating Tent at This One-of-a-Kind Campsite in Ohio Read More

  2. Update: The Stadium Tour Featuring Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Has Been Postponed to 2022 Read More

  3. Without Bernie Moreno, Blockland Cleveland is on Life Support Read More

  4. Cleveland Bar and Restaurant Owners React to DeWine's Decision to Retire Covid Health Orders With New Questions on Capacity, Masks Read More

  5. New Asiatown Restaurant Specializes in Banh Mi and Noodle Soups Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation