Monday, May 17, 2021
Jason Aldean To Bring His Back in the Saddle Tour to Blossom in October
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 9:06 AM
click to enlarge
-
Joe Kleon
-
Jason Aldean performing at Blossom in 2017.
Not as good looking as Luke Bryan or as physically fit as Tim McGraw, country singer-guitarist Jason Aldean nevertheless remains one of the genre’s biggest stars.
Just recently, Aldean announced the details for his upcoming Back in the Saddle tour, and the trek includes an Oct. 15 stop at Blossom
.
“It’s been emotional being back onstage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean says in a press release. "It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us — the band, the crew and me — happy, and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."
A pre-sale for the Jason Aldean tour
for Citi cardholders will begin at noon tomorrow, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
