Monday, May 17, 2021
Kings of Leon Coming to Blossom in August
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, May 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM
-
Live Nation
-
Poster art for Kings of Leon's upcoming tour.
Having just warmed up with an appearance at the NFL Draft, Kings of Leon have announced the dates of a tour that includes a stop on Aug. 19 at Blossom. The jaunt supports the band's most recent album, When You See Yourself
.
Cold War Kids will open the show.
Tickets for Kings of Leon concert at Blossom
go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Additionally, the band will donate one dollar from every ticket to the newly formed Inherit the Music foundation. Co-founded by Kings of Leon and philanthropist Alisha Ballard, Inherit the Music supports local organizations that "pay forward the gifts that only music can provide."
"By providing resources and funding education programs at all age levels, this newly formed charitable organization aims to impact the aspiring musicians of today and the future," reads a press release about the organization.
