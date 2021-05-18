Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Scene & Heard

Cleveland Indians Announce Progressive Field to Return to Full Capacity June 2nd, Masks Optional for Fans

Posted By on Tue, May 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM

Following Gov. Mike DeWine's announcement that most Covid-related health orders would end on June 2nd and the CDC's updated guidance that vaccinated people don't have to wear masks in most social settings, the Cleveland baseball team today announced that Progressive Field will return to full capacity and masks will be optional for fans come June 2nd.

Cleveland had been operating the stadium at 40% capacity based on state guidelines and opening tickets on a month-by-month basis.



Single game tickets for the rest of the season will now go on sale Wednesday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Despite a recent four-game skid, your Cleveland baseball team remains surprisingly competitive in the AL Central.

Speaking of Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field

