Wednesday, May 19, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Alicia Keys to Perform at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August 2022

Posted By on Wed, May 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM

screen_shot_2020-01-21_at_11.43.46_am.png
Update: Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has postponed the world tour that was slated to bring her to town this summer. She's rebooked the date of her show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica and will now perform on Aug. 19, 2022, at the venue.

Tickets to the original show will reportedly be honored.



Original Post 2/21/2020: Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys has just announced that she’ll hit the road this summer in support of her forthcoming seventh studio album, ALICIA. She performs on Aug. 18, 2021 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.

Keys will host the Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, and she'll release her book, More Myself, on March 31.

Beginning tomorrow at 10 a.m., American Express card members can purchase tickets to the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday.

