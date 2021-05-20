Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 20, 2021

C-Notes

Update: Blackberry Smoke's Spirit of the South Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in September

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 8:03 AM

screen_shot_2020-03-02_at_10.50.47_am.png
Update: Blackberry Smoke originally intended to hit the road with fellow Southern rockers Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe in 2020 as part of its Spirit of the South: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll Music tour.

The pandemic forced the group to cancel the tour, but it's just announced a new set of dates that includes a Sept. 25 appearance at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Tickets to the Spirit of the South concert at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are currently on sale.

Original Post 3/2/20: Earlier today, Blackberry Smoke announced that it’ll headline Spirit of the South Tour: A Celebration of Southern Rock and Roll, a special summer tour featuring the Allman Betts Band, the Wild Feathers and Jaimoe, a band that features the founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.

Designed to celebrate "the various roots and influences within Southern music," every show will conclude with a unique collaborative finale.

“We are beyond excited to bring our Spirit of the South tour to fans this summer," says Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr in a press release. "If you think of this music as a genre and you step back far enough to see the scope of what a handful of bands from the South were able to accomplish, it’s pretty damn staggering. All without giving a damn about what was hip or trendy at the time. It’s music that is a part of the fabric of people’s lives...music that we all love and cherish deeply. On this tour, we’d like to celebrate the musical freedom championed by those pioneers and maybe help tell the story. It’s not only what people think of as Southern Rock, but all the elements in Rock 'n' Roll that make it Southern. It’s blues, gospel, soul, jazz and bluegrass...everything that took root in the South and spread all over the world. We feel this tour is going to give us all a unique opportunity for something really special. I think everyone will love the celebration!”

The tour lands at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bigger Than the Tea Party? Strongsville's GOP Summit and the Delusions of the Trump Faithful Read More

  2. Browns DJ Teams up with Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson to Open Haunted House-Themed Restaurant in Former Cleveland Heights Melt Space Read More

  3. Three of Four Teens Wanted by FBI For String of Violent Cleveland Carjackings Have Been Arrested Read More

  4. Chatty’s Pizzeria is Already a Big Hit in Bay Village Read More

  5. Here's Jackson Browne's New Single 'My Cleveland Heart' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation