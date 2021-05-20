Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Scene & Heard

'Dino Stroll' Tour Brings Its Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs to Cleveland June 12-13

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 8:43 AM

COURTESY OF CANTERBURY VILLAGE EVENTS
  • Courtesy of Canterbury Village Events

For reasons we cannot explain nor care to question, metro Detroit has been a hotbed for dinosaur activity. Obviously, we're not referring to real dinosaurs because, unfortunately for everyone, the Jurassic Park films are not documentaries. Animatronic life does, however, find a way via a popular walk-through event produced by metro Detroit's Canterbury Village — and they're taking it on the road.

The interactive Dino Stroll gives ticketholders the opportunity to get up-close and personal — meaning you can touch the dinos — with more than 75 life-like and life-size animatronic dinosaurs, including T-Rex, Velociraptors, Stegosaurus, and Brontosaurus. Guests can also study skeletons and fossils and can climb inside dino eggs, you know, for the 'gram. And, in true John “spared no expense” Hammond fashion, guests will be treated to music by the Dino Band which, sight unseen, might be our new favorite band.



The tour kicks off with a limited engagement at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion on May 20-23 and 28-30, the Dino Stroll Tour will roll through 42 U.S. cities through the end of the year, including Cleveland on June 12 and 13 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

Unlike the greedy capitalists of Jurassic Park who thought a dinosaur park was a good idea, the producers of the event invite guests to bring canned or non-perishable food items as Dino Stroll will be hosting food drives in each city it visits because, thankfully, compassion hasn't gone extinct.

Tickets are $19.99 and children 2 years old and younger, as well as military personnel and veterans are free.

For ticketing info and tour dates, visit DinoStroll.com.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Bigger Than the Tea Party? Strongsville's GOP Summit and the Delusions of the Trump Faithful Read More

  2. Browns DJ Teams up with Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson to Open Haunted House-Themed Restaurant in Former Cleveland Heights Melt Space Read More

  3. Three of Four Teens Wanted by FBI For String of Violent Cleveland Carjackings Have Been Arrested Read More

  4. Chatty’s Pizzeria is Already a Big Hit in Bay Village Read More

  5. Here's Jackson Browne's New Single 'My Cleveland Heart' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation