Thursday, May 20, 2021

Bites

Happy Dog to Reopen on June 25th

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM

click to enlarge The Dog is coming back - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • The Dog is coming back

Happy Dog, the beloved dive bar, hot dog emporium, concert venue and one of Esquire's 'Best Bars in America,' will reopen its doors on June 25th after being closed for more than a year.

Owner Sean Watterson, who has been instrumental in advocating for the restaurant and music industries during the pandemic, told Scene weeks ago a summer re-emergence was on tap, but Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer was the one to break the news today on the official date.




Watterson told Scene Happy Dog will be following a reopening checklist put out by the National Independent Venue Association.

Titled "Safe in Sound," the checklist offers guidance on matters such as mask wearing, social distancing, air circulation and even equipment handling. The suggestions are meant to mitigate as much risk as possible to prevent outbreaks and future shutdowns, says Watterson.

“It’s one thing to have a flare-up in a normal restaurant setting, but because bands are going from club to club, if there’s a flare-up, the live-music industry will be the first one to shut back down,” he says.

