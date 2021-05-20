Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Rep. Tim Ryan Lets GOP Cowards Who Voted Against Bipartisan Investigation Into Capitol Siege Have It By Saying True and Simple Things

Rep. Tim Ryan, who has officially launched his campaign to win the Senate seat that will be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, yesterday said true and simple things of his Republican colleagues — all but 35 of them — who voted against the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6th Capitol Siege.



After praising the 35, which included Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, who has drawn the ire of MAGA supporters the world over, Ryan said: “To the other 90 percent of our friends on the other side of the aisle, holy cow! Incoherence! No idea what you’re talking about!. Benghazi! You guys chased the former secretary of State (Hillary Clinton) all over the country. Spent millions of dollars! We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol Police with lead pipes across the head, and we can’t get bipartisanship?”

“If we’re gonna take on China, if we’re gonna rebuild the country, if we’re gonna reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain’t one of them!” Ryan continued.

Passing by a 252-175 vote, the measure will move to the Senate.

