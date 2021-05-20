Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, May 20, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ward 11 Council Candidate Stefan Knaack Suspends Campaign, Mooney Now Unopposed

Posted By on Thu, May 20, 2021 at 8:55 AM

COURTESY STEFAN KNAACK
  • Courtesy Stefan Knaack
Stefan Knaack, the 23-year-old candidate for Cleveland City Council in Ward 11, has suspended his campaign.

The CSU alum wrote in a statement Wednesday that a number of factors, including personal time constraints and worsening mental health issues, had limited the success of his efforts to date. He said he had spoken with friends and advisors, who helped him make the difficult decision. 



"I still care very deeply about affecting positive change for this city," he wrote, "but a combination of factors have led me to the conclusion that I am not capable of operating an effective campaign which can achieve that goal."

Knaack, who works as a Jimmy John's delivery driver, was running against Brian Mooney in an explicit challenge to what he called Cleveland's "political dynasties." Like others, Knaack saw Mooney as an extension of longtime Ward 11 councilwoman Dona Brady, who appointed Mooney in 2020. Knaack emerged from the leftwing political activism on CSU's campus. Though he was a first-time candidate, he had developed a principled platform centered on making Cleveland and Ward 11 work for everyone, not just those at the top. 

With Knaack's departure, Brian Mooney is now the only listed candidate running for council in the west side ward.

***
Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

