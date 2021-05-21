Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Friday, May 21, 2021

C-Notes

Jason Mraz's Look for the Good Live! Tour Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in August

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. - ASHLEY WHITE
  • Ashley White
  • Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz.
Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz today just announced his first U.S. tour dates since the onset of the pandemic. His Look for the Good Live! kicks off in July. 

The tour includes an Aug. 13 stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica.



Tickets to Jason Mraz’s show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. 

Mraz enlisted his 13-piece reggae band to hit the road with him, and the ensemble will feature many of the performers from his latest album, Look for the Good. The unique setlist each night will feature songs from that album plus “re-imagined Mraz classics” and never-before-heard new compositions.

“When we recorded Look for the Good, we knew we had created something special, something uplifting, that needed to be performed in front of live audiences,” says Mraz in a press release. “And then, right before our shows began, the world stopped.  Like many artists we created quarantine concerts across the internet, but no matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room.  We’ve been patiently waiting for this day: when the curtain goes up in Austin, it will be a celebration of life, with a new appreciation for live music, and in-person connections we’ve all been missing.”

Mraz says he’ll donate all of his profits from the album, including his label advance and subsequent royalties, to non-profit organizations who serve to advance opportunity and equality for Black lives.

