Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 21, 2021

C-Notes

Silverstein To Play House of Blues in November

Posted By on Fri, May 21, 2021 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge Silverstein. - WYATT CLOUGH
  • Wyatt Clough
  • Silverstein.
In the wake of a special vinyl reissue of indie act Silverstein’s best-selling debut, When Broken Is Easily Fixed, which was originally released in 2003 on Victory Records, the group just announced that it'll embark on a fall tour that kicks off with a Nov. 4 date at House of Blues.

“The vinyl album remained out of print for over a decade, and that original pressing remains one of the most sought-after items by our most die-hard fans and collectors," says bassist Billy Hamilton in a press release about the reissue and tour. "While the record was eventually repressed in 2014, we wanted to raise the bar with this reissue. We went with a modern remaster and cut new lacquers, choosing to press on 180-gram vinyl with an elevated, vintage tip-on style jacket. Being a massive collector of vinyl now, I not only love having a record that sounds good, but also one that feels and looks aesthetically pleasing."



While the band was unable to support its tenth studio album, A Beautiful Place to Drown, amid COVID-19, its upcoming 19-date run will right that wrong too.

Tickets to the Silverstein show are on sale now.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Silverstein, House Of Blues

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. 'Dino Stroll' Tour Brings Its Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs to Cleveland June 12-13 Read More

  2. Happy Dog to Reopen on June 25th Read More

  3. Elle Restaurant to Bring Seasonal Mediterranean Fare to Former Harvest Kitchen Space in Solon Read More

  4. Rep. Tim Ryan Lets GOP Cowards Who Voted Against Bipartisan Investigation Into Capitol Siege Have It By Saying True and Simple Things Read More

  5. Here's Jackson Browne's New Single 'My Cleveland Heart' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation