Monday, May 24, 2021

Scene & Heard

In-Person Cleveland Marathon Scheduled for October, Now Sponsored by Union Home Mortgage

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Runners running in the marathon! - EMANUEL WALLACE / SCENE
  • Emanuel Wallace / Scene
  • Runners running in the marathon!

After experimenting with a virtual race in 2020 due to Covid-19, the Cleveland Marathon will return to downtown Cleveland for a live, in-person race in 2021. The race is scheduled for Oct. 23-24 and will feature a new title sponsor, Union Home Mortgage.

“We are thrilled to have a date for our in-person event and can’t wait to welcome our runners, volunteers and spectators back to Cleveland,” said Jack Staph, the marathon's executive director, in a press release. “We remain confident in our health and safety plan that has been developed with local and state health officials and University Hospitals, and we thank our runners for their patience and understanding.”



The route for the race is still being finalized, but is expected to start and finish, as in years past, downtown. Registration is now open for the full marathon, half marathon, 10k and 5k events at the Cleveland marathon website.

***
