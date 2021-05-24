Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 24, 2021

Film

John Krasinski Surprised Fans at Saturday Night's Preview Screenings of 'A Quiet Place 2' at Valley View and Pinecrest

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 9:50 AM

Clevelanders who scooped advance preview tickets to see A Quiet Place 2 at Cinemark at Valley View or Silverspot at Pinecrest Saturday night not only got to see the highly anticipated action sequel that had sat on the shelf through the pandemic ahead of its official May 28th opening but were welcomed by Jim Halpert himself.

John Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the first installment with wife Emily Blunt and who wrote and directed the sequel, has been on a PR tear promoting the follow-up. And that included a stop in Cleveland.



Introduced by Josh and Maria Cribbs at the Pinecrest showing and Mike Wendt of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission at Valley View, Krasinski talked to the audiences, signed autographs and posed for pictures. A video recap from Krasinski's Twitter below for everyone who missed out.


Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of A Quiet Place 2, John Krasinski

More on Film

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Savage Love: I Feel Like I'm Losing Out to My Wife's Vibrator Read More

  2. Titillating Tidbits: The Terminally Ill Girl Who Wasn't and the Mom Who Lied About It, Plus Ohio's Growing Market of Shit-Paying Jobs Read More

  3. Expanded Child Tax Credit: A Game-Changer for Ohio Families Read More

  4. 'Dino Stroll' Tour Brings Its Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs to Cleveland June 12-13 Read More

  5. Cleaning Indoor Air May Prevent COVID-19’s Spread. But It’s Harder Than It Looks Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation