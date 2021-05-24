Monday, May 24, 2021
Local Singer-Songwriter Bobby Vaughn To Play Release Party on Thursday at Grog Shop
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 10:58 AM
-
Bobby Vaughn
-
Indie singer-songwriter Bobby Vaughn.
To celebrate the release of his self-titled debut EP, local singer-songwriter Bobby Vaughn will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Grog Shop
.
“I’m pumped to have new music that I’m so proud of finally available to everyone!” says Vaughn in an email exchange about the EP that features emotionally charged indie pop anthems such as "Tearin' Me Up" and the Ben Folds-like "In the Middle." “And I’m so honored to have had it recorded by Will Pugh from the band Cartel along with Cleveland producer and engineer Dave Piatek. Even my local piano idol, Rob Kovacs, makes a piano performance appearance on a couple tracks, and I couldn’t be more excited. The cherry on top was having it mixed by the legendary Sean O’Keefe (who produced major records by Fall Out Boy, Plain White T’s, Hawthorne Heights and Motion City Soundtrack)!”
Vaughn’s performance at the Grog Shop is part of the club’s Show and a Snack series and will feature food provided by Gigi’s On Fairmount.
Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
Tags: Bobby Vaughn, Grog Shop, Image
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.