Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 24, 2021

C-Notes

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats Coming to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in October

Posted By on Mon, May 24, 2021 at 12:39 PM

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. - RETT ROGERS
  • Rett Rogers
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats have just announced an extensive tour that includes annual shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival. The jaunt will bring the band to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica on Oct. 13. Margo Price will open the show.

Tickets to the Nathaniel Ratliff & the Night Sweats shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.



The Night Sweats took a break after the touring cycle behind their acclaimed second album, Tearing at the Seams. During that time, Rateliff released a solo album and planned a full year of touring behind it until the pandemic hit. Rateliff remained active during the lockdown with various streaming events and fundraisers while leading the charge for the Colorado Music Relief Fund, which raised over $800,000 for musicians and crew members in Colorado.

He and the Night Sweats also recorded a live album that's due out in July.

Sign up for Scene's weekly newsletters to get the latest on Cleveland news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

More on C-Notes

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. John Krasinski Surprised Fans at Saturday Night's Preview Screenings of 'A Quiet Place 2' at Valley View and Pinecrest Read More

  2. Expanded Child Tax Credit: A Game-Changer for Ohio Families Read More

  3. Savage Love: I Feel Like I'm Losing Out to My Wife's Vibrator Read More

  4. Titillating Tidbits: The Terminally Ill Girl Who Wasn't and the Mom Who Lied About It, Plus Ohio's Growing Market of Shit-Paying Jobs Read More

  5. Local Singer-Songwriter Bobby Vaughn To Play Release Party on Thursday at Grog Shop Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation