Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Finally, Legislation Will Be Introduced to Boot Larry Householder from Ohio Statehouse

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM

click to enlarge Despite pressure, Republicans seem disinterested in getting Householder out of office - LARRY HOUSEHOLDER/ PHOTO VIA OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
  • Larry Householder/ Photo via Ohio House of Representatives
  • Despite pressure, Republicans seem disinterested in getting Householder out of office

Three Democratic members of the Ohio House of Representatives will introduce a resolution Wednesday to expel, at long last, Larry Householder from his position.

Householder is the central figure in a $60 million bribery scheme orchestrated by FirstEnergy to secure a bailout of their aging nuclear facilities — the controversial HB6, for which Householder used FirstEnergy money to corral votes and enrich himself. It has been called the largest racketeering scheme in Ohio's history.



Despite his federal indictment nearly a year ago, Householder was re-elected in 2020, having run unopposed. The Republican leadership in Columbus then failed to take action to hold him accountable. His presence in the statehouse has made a mockery of the general assembly. 

But State Reps Jeff Crossman (Parma), Michelle Lepore-Hagan (Youngstown) and Allison Russo (Upper Arlington) say they're finally pursuing booting him from office.

At a 10 a.m. press conference Wednesday, they'll introduce the resolution and discuss other legislation that will "root out corruption and begin to restore integrity to the Ohio House."

***
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

