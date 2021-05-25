Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Scene & Heard

Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen

Posted By on Tue, May 25, 2021 at 8:00 AM

One of the two boats in the CLE Tiki Barge fleet crashed into a moored Nautica Queen yesterday, as captured by eyewitness video (see below) that made its way to TikTok before being deleted but not before being saved for posterity.



There appears to have been little question, judging by the screams and warnings heard on the video, that the Tiki Barge was heading directly for impact with the Nautica Queen. And that's exactly what ended up happening.

According to a brief report from Cleveland 19, the U.S. Coast Guard said the captain wasn't under the influence of alcohol and thankfully the crash, which looked serious, resulted in only one minor injury. The Tiki Barge suffered cosmetic damage and the Nautica Queen was just fine.

CLE Tiki Barge is in its second year of operation on the Cuyahoga and inner harbor.

