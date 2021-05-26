Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Bites

Cleveland Burger Week Returns With $6 Burgers From Your Favorite Restaurants July 12-18

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge $6 burgers are back with Cleveland Burger Week - SCENE
  • Scene
  • $6 burgers are back with Cleveland Burger Week

Cleveland Burger Week is back for its fourth year! After a successful three years the Ohio Beef Council is once again bringing you some of Cleveland's most delicious burgers, joining several other cities to celebrate the statewide Ohio Burger Week. Five Ohio cities will celebrate Ohio Burger Week from July 12-18, 2021 including Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. 7 days. $6 Burgers. 5 Cities.

For seven days, burger lovers will have the opportunity to travel to participating Cleveland Burger Week locations featuring $6 burgers to get their beefy burger love fulfilled.



As restaurants continue to face one of the most challenging times in recent history, Cleveland Burger Week will once again provide a much needed lift this Summer.

Further details and participating restaurants will be announced at burgerweekcleveland.com.

2021 Official Participants include: All Saints Public House, Black Box Fix, BurgerShop, Craggy Boglands, Flat Iron Cafe, Forest City Shuffle, Hatfield's Goode Grub, Ninja City, Rustic Restaurant, Sauced Taproom & Kitchen, Scalper's Bar & Grille, Sirna's, SomthinGood to Eat, Stevenson's Bar and Grill, Teamz Restaurant and Bar, The Greatroom, The Rail (3 locations), The Rowley Inn, Tony K's Bar and Grill, Wild Eagle Saloon and more to be announced.

Event Info:
· July 12-18, 2021 $6 burgers
· Burger Week is intended for indoor dining, however, - expect many of the participating restaurants to offer take out
· Age: This is an all-ages event. Some locations may be 21+
· Burger Passports: Collect four or more stamps to be entered for a grand prize drawing
· Social media promotion: Follow @ClevelandBurgerWeek on Instagram
· Social Event Page: Cleveland Burger Week
· Menus and details to be announced at www.burgerweekcleveland.com
· In partnership with Ohio Burger Week. 5 cities. $6 burgers. 7 days.

To learn more or speak to a Cleveland Burger Week team member, please reach out to burgerweek@citybeat.com.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bites

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  2. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  3. Tickets For June's Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows in Yellow Springs Go On Sale Wednesday Read More

  4. Cent's Pizza in Ohio City Has Begun Offering Some Carry-Out Sales in Advance of July Opening Read More

  5. Exhausted Ohio Republicans Announce Sabbatical from Feigning Concern for Working Whites Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation