Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption Festival in Little Italy is Back on This Summer

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 6:45 PM

click to enlarge The Feast returns this year - EMANUEL WALLACE
  • Emanuel Wallace
  • The Feast returns this year

Like other festivals, Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy will return in 2021 after a pandemic-induced hiatus.

The four-day celebration is scheduled for August 12th through Sunday, August 15th.



“For more than 120 years, Holy Rosary Parish’s Feast of the Assumption celebration has been a time for families to come together to honor and commemorate their rich cultural heritage,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a release. “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.”

Father Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy added: “With gratitude to God’s Providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19. We look forward to celebrating this solemnity and parish tradition in 2021 with a profound sense of gratitude.”

Jump to comments (0)
