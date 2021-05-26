Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Exhausted Ohio Republicans Announce Sabbatical from Feigning Concern for Working Whites

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Jim Jordan - GAGE SKIDMORE/FLICKRCC
  • Gage Skidmore/FlickrCC
  • Rep. Jim Jordan


Over the past four years, the Republican Party has successfully rebranded itself from Wall Street courtier to champion of working whites. Yet officials say that’s come at a cost. All those years of feigned concern for the little people have left leaders in Columbus disillusioned and fatigued.



In response, the Ohio GOP announced that it will take a one-year sabbatical from pretending to care. Members will be free to openly express their distaste for the small and unimportant until June 1, 2022, leaving the party five months to resume its faux compassion before the next election.

The decision was made at a closed-door meeting at the Scioto Country Club in Upper Arlington last night. Sources say elected officials railed at party leaders over the direction of the GOP. Many signed up prior to the working whites initiative, when being a Republican meant little more than pushing corporate tax cuts. Their days were spent dining with lobbyists and on “fact-finding missions” to donors’ time-shares in Cabo.

But for the past four years, they’ve been forced to consort with lesser whites, attending pig roasts and VFW fish fries, where they were ridiculed for ordering White Claw. Simulating interest in non-corporate issues has left them exhausted. “Do you know how much time I’ve wasted listening to people talk about their unpaid breast cancer bills?” complained one state senator. “Gimme a break.”

Others worried they could no longer maintain the ruse. Indeed, cracks in the GOP’s messaging strategy have been evident for more than a year.
The party openly urged conservatives to forego Covid safety precautions, leading to 19,700 deaths in Ohio, many among its elderly and rural base. In more recent months, Gov. Mike DeWine announced cuts to unemployment benefits to force workers to fill underpaid jobs. Meanwhile, new voter suppression laws seek to make casting a ballot a gauntlet of misery.

Some argue these lapses are precisely why Republicans should return to being “mean little fuckers,” as Congressman Jim Jordan put it. Polling indicates they’ve done little to hurt the party’s standing with its base. One suburban Cincinnati mayor, who asked to remain anonymous, believes there’s no need to “pretend we care. If we just keep saying ‘China,’ ‘woke,’ and ‘cancel culture,’ they don’t notice we’re boning them 16 ways to Tuesday.”

Yet Ohio Party Chairman Robert A. Paduchik urged lawmakers to stay the course. By foregoing the pretense of concern, gerrymandering and voter suppression alone may not be enough to maintain rule over Ohio. “Is it that hard to spend 10 minutes nodding as some guy talks about crisis actors in the Strongsville Fire Department?” he pleaded.

Former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel echoed the chairman’s concerns. He argued that dropping the schtick would be unfair to U.S. Senate candidates who’ve rebranded themselves as fiery populists. Mandel noted the months he’s spent months adopting a fake southern accent and thinking up go-to phrases like “squishy establishment” and “over our dead bodies.” Any change would mean having to study real issues.

But as the evening wore on, it was clear Paduchik and Mandel were in the minority. Shouts of “freedom” echoed through the banquet hall. In a rousing speech, Congressman Warren Davidson demanded “the liberty to scream at the 15-year-old Arby’s girl, who keeps forgetting the goddamned curly fries in my Beef ‘N Cheddar combo meal.” His words were met with a standing ovation.

Evident that he was on the losing side, Paduchik proposed a compromise: The party would take a one-year sabbatical from caring. It would then resume its concern from June 1 to Nov. 8 of 2022. At that time, Republicans could again decide whether to continue as champions of working whites, or return to their natural habitat as obsequies yes-men for the 1 percent.

In a show of solidarity, they also voted to stiff their waitresses on tips for the evening.

As pumped leaders left the gathering, they spoke enthusiastically of torpedoing any legislation that might help the little guy. Congressman Bob Gibbs rattled off a list of proposals he could now openly scorn: “Infrastructure, job training, child-care subsidies, drug pricing reform – the list is endless.”

Others bathed in the newfound joy of forsaking common courtesy. “If I have to say ‘thank you for your service’ one more time, I’m gonna puke,” remarked a city councilwoman from Winesburg. “I mean, Afghanistan? Nineteen years and we’re still tied? Call me when you get the W, sweetheart.”

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share
  |  

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  2. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  3. Cent's Pizza in Ohio City Has Begun Offering Some Carry-Out Sales in Advance of July Opening Read More

  4. Tickets For June's Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows in Yellow Springs Go On Sale Wednesday Read More

  5. Finally, Legislation Will Be Introduced to Boot Larry Householder from Ohio Statehouse Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation