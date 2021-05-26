Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ugliest, Best Cleveland Baseball Hat in Memory Gone But Not Forgotten

Posted By on Wed, May 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM

New Era, the hat manufacturer, unveiled a new line of baseball caps Tuesday that caused quite a stir. The so-called "local market" caps featured clip art emblems meant to symbolize the cities where the respective pro teams play. The line was removed from New Era's website soon after it went live, after fans and commentators mocked the hats mercilessly and created modified versions in Photoshop.

The Cleveland hat, like others, includes the city's zip code — 216 — to the left of the team logo. To its right is the image of a guitar, yet another reminder of Cleveland's Rock n' Roll heritage. The guitar, though, appears to be an acoustic or even classical guitar, one of many imprecisions for which the line earned instant derision.



On the right side of the hat is the image of a buckeye leaf with its trademark nuts, (on which the famous peanut butter candies are modeled), though from a distance it bears more than a passing resemblance to a marijuana leaf. On the back is the image of a pale pierogi that many have said looks more like an empanada, and the image of the state of Ohio with "1901" on it, presumably to represent the year the current baseball franchise began, as the Cleveland Blues. 

On the left side is a little patch celebrating the Indians' 1920 World Series victory, the first of two for the franchise, and a "Cleveland, The Forest City"  in cursive.

All in all, it's a busy, strikingly ugly product conceived and executed by non-locals that nevertheless had the potential to be feverishly embraced. Like Cavs' city edition uniforms, outlandish or offbeat design choices are often met with resistance out of the gate, but people come around.   

New Era killed the line before many of us had an opportunity to move from skepticism to ironic appreciation to genuine appreciation. Alas. 

click to enlarge indianshat2.gif

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  2. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  3. Cent's Pizza in Ohio City Has Begun Offering Some Carry-Out Sales in Advance of July Opening Read More

  4. Tickets For June's Dave Chappelle & Friends Shows in Yellow Springs Go On Sale Wednesday Read More

  5. Finally, Legislation Will Be Introduced to Boot Larry Householder from Ohio Statehouse Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation