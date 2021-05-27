Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

50% of Ohio's Food Insecure Shut Out of Federal Food Assistance

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 6:49 AM

click to enlarge Many food insecure Ohioans aren't eligible for federal help - ADOBESTOCK
  • AdobeStock
  • Many food insecure Ohioans aren't eligible for federal help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is often called 'the first line of defense against hunger,' and it's out of reach for half of Ohioans who need it.

Food insecurity impacted 1.5 million Ohioans before the pandemic, which means 13% of the population struggled at times to access food due to a lack of money or resources.



Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, explained half of food insecure Ohioans are ineligible for federal food benefits.

"They're hungry, but they earn too much to qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program," Hamler-Fugitt outlined. "And that's just wrong. These are our friends and neighbors that are playing by all the rules but yet are really struggling just to make ends meet."

As Congress starts to review federal child-nutrition programs, advocates are calling for temporary pandemic-related hunger programs to be made permanent, including the summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program, expanded free school meals and increased SNAP emergency allotments.

Additionally, Hamler-Fugitt argued an appropriation for the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program in the American Families Plan could help alleviate hunger among people with low-incomes, including older adults.

With the state's biennial budget under Senate review, Hamler-Fugitt emphasized more support is needed for the Ohio Food Program and Agriculture Clearance Program, which provide food banks with products and resources to help their clients put food on the table.

"We're seeing sustained need and rapidly rising food costs," Hamler-Fugitt observed. "And we are asking the Senate to show their support of food banks by providing a one-time, temporary two-year, increase of $20 million per year to help us weather the storm."

She added food banks need help now more than ever, as do many Ohioans.

"The economic recovery appears to be coming for some, but low-income, working poor families, we estimate that it could take them at least two more years to get back to where they were, and charitable food assistance needs to be there in order to keep up with the demand," Hamler-Fugitt asserted.

Feeding America estimates 14% of Ohioans, including 19% of children, may experience food insecurity in 2021.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

