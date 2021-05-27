Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 27, 2021

Scene & Heard

Yelp Just Made it Easier to Find LGBTQ-Owned Businesses in Cleveland With New Search Filter

Posted By on Thu, May 27, 2021 at 8:00 AM

LGBTQ-owned businesses in Cleveland can now self-identify as such on Yelp.
  • LGBTQ-owned businesses in Cleveland can now self-identify as such on Yelp.


LGBTQ-owned businesses in Cleveland now have another way to raise their profiles, thanks to a new feature on online review platform Yelp.



Citing an increase in searches for LGBTQ-owned businesses, Yelp on Monday introduced a new business attribute that will allow owners to self-identify as LGBTQ-owned and Open to All walks of life.

Open to All is a program of the Movement Advancement Project, which is supported by a wider public education coalition that includes LGBTQ+ organizations such as Freedom for All Americans and Equality Federation.

Consumers are increasingly looking for businesses that are part of the LGBTQ+ community, Yelp said in its announcement of the new feature. Searches on its platform for LGBTQ+ owned businesses in the U.S. increased by more than 150% in April compared to the same period last year.

Diners can now search for businesses that identify as LGBTQ+ owned, as well as spots that identify as safe and inclusive allies to the LGBTQ+ community. Those businesses will be highlighted with rainbow-hued map pins in June to help users find places to celebrate Pride Month.

The new attribute is free and opt-in only, as the decision to self-identity as LGBTQ-owned rests solely with the business owner, according to Yelp. The company also said it's proactively monitoring pages for hate speech and will remove hateful, racist or harmful content that violates its content guidelines.

Yelp partnered with Open to All in July of 2018 to introduce the “Open to All” attribute, which allowed businesses to distinguish themselves as a safe and welcoming place to everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, religion or disability.

More than 581,000 businesses now indicate that they are Open to All on Yelp.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of LGBTQ+, Yelp

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

  2. Exhausted Ohio Republicans Announce Sabbatical from Feigning Concern for Working Whites Read More

  3. Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption Festival in Little Italy is Back on This Summer Read More

  4. Video: CLE Tiki Barge Full of Customers Crashes Into Parked Nautica Queen Read More

  5. Goodnight John Boy, a 1970s-Themed Nightclub in the Former Magnolia Space in the Flats, Now Open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation