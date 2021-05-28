Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 28, 2021

Scene & Heard

Details Announced for Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Downtown Cleveland

Posted By on Fri, May 28, 2021 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge The first annual celebration happens on June 19 - JUNETEENTH FREEDOM FEST
  • Juneteenth Freedom Fest
  • The first annual celebration happens on June 19


Karamu House, the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Ingenuity Cleveland this week announced the details for the inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Fest, which will be held Saturday, June 19 from noon to 10 p.m. on Mall C.



The family-friendly celebration and commemoration of Juneteenth will include performances by Mumu Fresh, Karamu House, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, and Lisa Fischer. A vendor village will spotlight local Black businesses and entrepreneurs, community programming will run all day, and the celebration will conclude with fireworks.

For more information, visit JuneteenthCLE.com.

Tags: ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club


Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.


Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.


Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog »

Trending

Federal Assistance and a Warm Summer Kept Most Cleveland Restaurants Open Through the Pandemic. That’s About to Change
Proof Opened Despite the Hurdles of the Pandemic and Brought Killer Barbecue to Tremont
Sixth City Sailor’s Club’s Beachside Fare and Vibe Make It a Much-Needed Safe Harbor
Chimi, Doug Katz's New South American Ghost Kitchen, Is a Delight, Especially In Our Current Circumstances
Band of the Week: Guy Snowdon & the Citizens
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More on Scene & Heard

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

May 19, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Joe Biden Stopped by a Honey Hut for Some Ice Cream During His Trip to Cleveland Today Read More

  2. 50% of Ohio's Food Insecure Shut Out of Federal Food Assistance Read More

  3. Cleveland Police Officer Previously Investigated for Use of Deadly Force, Using N-Word, Now Suspended for Simply Failing to Do Job Read More

  4. Cleveland's Feast of the Assumption Festival in Little Italy is Back on This Summer Read More

  5. Crazed Parents in Rocky River Prove "Critical Race Theory" Means Whatever the Hell You Want it To Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 505-8199

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About Cleveland Scene

© 2021 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 505-8199
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation