Monday, May 31, 2021

Scene & Heard

Ohio Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Stark County Board of Elections Over County Commissioners in Dominion Voting Machines Dispute

Posted By on Mon, May 31, 2021 at 8:44 AM

Stark County's Board of Elections wants the new machines ready for the next general election
  • Eric Sandy
  • Stark County's Board of Elections wants the new machines ready for the next general election

The three Republican commissioners of Stark County who so very badly wanted to not buy new voting machines from Dominion, the company some right-wing MAGA folks think helped steal the last election away from Florida resident Donald. J. Trump, must do so, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled this week.

At question here was not the nutty conspiracy theories but whether county commissioners are required by state law to follow the recommendations of the board of elections when it comes to equipment purchases. In this case, the Stark County Board of Elections spent years researching possible vendors and approved a deal with Dominion. The commissioners were left with their usual task of approving funding for the deal before it all went haywire as local Trumpers started banging on the commissioners' doors repeating debunked election claims.



The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 6-1 in favor of the Stark County Board of Elections, meaning the commissioners will now be forced to proceed with the Dominion purchase.

“We remain disappointed that taxpayers were not given, and now may never receive, the information necessary to discern whether this proposed purchase is the best value and most effective,” an attorney for the commissioners told Ideastream.

Jeff Matthews, the Stark County Board of Elections director who also happens to be the Stark County Republican Party Chairman, told those same commissioners in February that the Dominion systems had been vetted by the Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners.

