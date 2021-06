Ten Acts To Perform at 42nd Annual Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tri-C

Trumpeter and band leader Marquis Hill.

Cuyahoga Community College just has announced the lineup for the upcoming Tri-C JazzFest. The 42nd annual iteration of the event will take place on Sept. 11 and 12 at Cain Park.

“We wanted to celebrate the fact that we all made it through a difficult year by presenting a fun and diverse lineup,” says Terri Pontremoli, festival director, in a press release. “I guarantee the audience will be really excited by the performances and will remember them for a very long time.”Festival highlights the world music group Banda Magda, piano trios led by Christian Sands and Emmet Cohen, Grammy Award-winning singer Catherine Russell and salsa kings Spanish Harlem Orchestra.The schedule also includes performances by Lakecia Benjamin and Pursuance, A Moment in Cleveland (an intergenerational celebration of Cleveland jazz talent featuring Dominick Farinacci, Ernie Krivda and more), trumpeter and band leader Marquis Hill, trumpeter and singer Bria Skonberg and Emmet Cohen Trio. Passes to Tri-C JazzFest , sold by day, will be available through Ticketmaster starting June 10.