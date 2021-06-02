Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Update: Backstreet Boys Reschedule Blossom Date for 2022

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF CARAVAN PUBLIC RELATIONS
  • Courtesy of CARAVAN Public Relations
Update: The pandemic wiped out the Backstreet Boys tour that was slated to hit Blossom last summer, so the group rescheduled the date for this summer.

Now, the "man band" has just announced that it's bumping the entire tour to 2022. It'll now play Blossom on July 6, 2022.



Original Post 2/10/2020: After last year’s successful North American tour in support of their latest album, DNA, the Backstreet Boys will hit the road again this summer for a 45-date jaunt that includes a July 28 stop at Blossom.

“We give our fans 100 percent, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says AJ McLean in a statement. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets to the Blossom show go on sale at noon on Friday.

