Wednesday, June 2, 2021

C-Notes

Mac Sabbath To Play Beachland in September

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge Mac Sabbath. - JEREMY SAFFER
  • Jeremy Saffer
  • Mac Sabbath.
The hard rocking novelty act Mac Sabbath just announced it'll return to the road late this summer for its 2021 Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour featuring special guests Speedealer and Lung.

The trek comes to Beachland Ballroom on Sept. 24. Tickets to the Mac Sabbath Pop-Up-Drive-Thru tour go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.



“Mac Sabbath will be popping up all over the States — just like in our debut release,” says the band’s clown-faced frontman Ronald Osbourne in a statement. “Confusing the USA one more time!”

Mac Sabbath recently revealed details of their first book, Drive Thru Metal, a hybrid pop-up book that takes fans on a journey through a "dystopian fast-food world polluted by its own waste."

Available via Poposition Press, Drive Thru Metal features illustrations by Gris Grimly, well-known for his darkly whimsical children's books and the upcoming Netflix film adaptation of his Pinocchio book, and will be available in Regular and Special Editions.

The band puts on a theatrical, multimedia stage show complete with a smoking grill, laser-eyed clowns, bouncing burgers and many more "magical surprises."

