Savage Love: We Were Monogamous Through the Pandemic But Now I Want to Explore

You’re not obligated to share this kind of health information before going to bed with someone for the first time, OOPS, but you might wanna share it. At the root of your worries about post-stroke stamina is a fear of falling short of a new partner’s expectations—expectations shaped by assumptions a new partner might about your stamina based on your overall appearance of good health. Resetting your partner’s expectations will take the pressure off—indeed, if you tell a new partner you recently had a stroke, OOPS, you’ll most likely exceed her (reset) expectations. And that could give your sexual self-confidence a welcome boost.Speaking of expectations…You’re a newly separated man and you’ve only been seeing this woman for a couple of months. If her expectations were reasonable and she kept them in check, AHOLE, then she knows the odds were stacked against something long-term. She’ll still be sad about the relationship ending and she might think you’re an asshole for ending it—she might actually need to think you’re an asshole to cauterize the emotional wound (so don’t argue with her if she calls you an asshole)—but if you didn’t make any premature declarations of undying love, AHOLE, then she’s unlikely to think you’re an asshole forever. And looking on the bright side: she may be less likely to put up with guys who don’t cook, don’t come through with flowers, and don’t respond to her texts in a reasonable amount of time after being with you.The combination of our politics and this pandemic seems to have broken some people, PARKS, and brought out the barely suppressed absolute worst in others. I fear things are going to get a lot shittier before they get any better—in our parks, in our politics, and just generally on our planet. Here’s hoping humanity manages to exceed my expectations.You don’t have to end it after finding someone else you wanna fuck—or before—but you will need to give this guy a heads up before you fuck someone else. And who knows? He may be willing to give non-monogamy a try once the pandemic ends (perhaps one-sided non-monogamy, e.g. you’re free to sleep with other people and he’s free to remain monogamous to you), ROTBAN, just as you were willing to give monogamy a try while the pandemic raged. He’s significantly younger but I assume he’s an adult (he is an adult, right?) and, as an adult, he’s free to make his own choices. Your only obligation is to ensure he has all the information he needs to make a fully informed choice.This passes my Permissible Secret Perving test (which I unpack at length in an upcoming book)—it passes PSP test so long as the other woman doesn’t know your boyfriend is there and never finds out your boyfriend was there—but it fails the Golden Rule test. Meaning, this probably isn’t something you would want others doing unto you and therefore isn’t something you should do unto others. So Jesus thinks you shouldn’t do this, SPIED, and I think… well, I don’t think you should. That’s too strong a word. But I definitely think you could.We use commercial a sex lube at our place, SNS, and our cocks aren’t shedding dead skin cells at noticeable/clumpable rates or making our asses feel like they’re packed with sand. And we do know what’s in our lube: our preferred brand, Spunk, is made from avocado and coconuts oils and these ingredients, according to Spunk’s website, “are organic and chemical-free.” Now if you Google, say, “chemical composition of avocado oil,” you learn that it, like everything else—including your precious olive oil—is composed of various chemicals. Natural, not man-made, but chemicals still. That said, SNS, if the oils you’re using as lube are causing your dick to disintegrate then you might wanna give Spunk a chance.