The Second Ohio Vax-a-Million Scholarship Winner is from Cuyahoga County
By Sam Allard
Mayfield Village's Zoie Vincent was announced as the second winner of the Ohio Vax-a-Million scholarship lottery Wednesday evening. The Cuyahoga County resident will win an all-expenses-paid scholarship to an Ohio public university of her choice.
Vincent joins Joseph Costello, who won the scholarship prize last week.
The million-d0llar winner Wednesday was Jonathan Carlyle, of Toledo. The first winner was 22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske
, a 2020 Michigan State alumna and resident of suburban Cincinnati.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lottery last month to incentivize Covid-19 vaccinations, particularly before the state's health orders expired today. Though the lottery has been sharply criticized, the incentive was successful out of the gate. The state announced a 28-percent increase in vaccinations of those 16 and older in the week after the lottery was unveiled.
There are three more weeks of drawings left.
