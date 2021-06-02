Support Local Journalism. Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Tickets for Topgolf Live at Progressive Field Go On Sale Tomorrow

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM

click to enlarge Want to hit balls inside Progressive Field? Of course you do - COURTESY TOPGOLF
  • Courtesy Topgolf
  • Want to hit balls inside Progressive Field? Of course you do

Tickets for Topgolf Live's stadium tour stop at Progressive Field Sept. 30 through Oct. 3 go on sale tomorrow morning.

If you've ever sat in the stands at Progressive Field and thought, hey, I couldn't hit a legit homerun but boy would I love to take a 9 iron and put a golf ball into the stands, well, you still can't do that but come this time next year you can do something close.



Targets arrayed between 60 and 140 yards will await duffers who can then trace their shots with Topgolf's range technology.

Tickets are $80 for a one-hour time slot. Pony up $175 and get drinks, a Topgolf membership and some swag.

The Tribe will be on the road that last stretch of the season with series in Kansas City and Texas.

